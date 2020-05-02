The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, has charged private school owners in the state not to engage in online classes for the third term of 2019/2020 academic session.

In a statement on Saturday in Asaba, Ukah said that second term academic calendar had yet to be concluded.

According to him, public and private schools in the state have the same academic calendar.

He said that when schools would reopen for academic activities, the ministry would release a revised academic calendar for the 2019/2020 academic year.

“Any private school that goes contrary to the approved academic calendar will face severe sanctions from the state government,” he said.

The commissioner also said that the state’s free teleclass learning programme on radio and television would run until resumption of schools for the benefit of students.

Ukah said that after due consultation with stakeholders, the ministry decided to encourage interested students to learn on the alternative online and media channels that might be provided by private institutions of learning.

“Following the conclusion of the first phase of the programme, there will be repetition of previous topics till May 6, when the second phase will begin to run with new topics”.(NAN)