Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chairman of Chrome Group, Sir. Emeka Offor, has donated a 1,000 seating capacity hall to Rotary District 9125 estimated to cost about N70 million.

Chairman, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), while speaking during the ground breaking ceremony in Abuja, expressed delight that what started as a pledge, had become not only a reality, but a dream realised.

Offor said the need for a Rotary centre within the Federal Capital Territory could not be over-emphasised, noting that Rotary was built on friendship and fellowship through continuous engagement and cross-fertilisation of ideas.

The 1, 000 seating capacity hall, Offor added, had been fully funded at the contract sum of N70 million, even as he said the completion period is 12 weeks, with a no-go area variation. It is my hope that the contractor will keep to the terms of contract and do a decent and impressive job,” Offor said.

District 9125 Governor, Dr. Victor Onukwugha, said with the move, the district can now compete with countries like South Africa to ensure that the Rotary International African Regional Office is located and headquartered in Nigeria.