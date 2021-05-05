From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Oil magnet, Emeka Offor, Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Baba Gana Kingibe, yesterday, expressed displeasure over rising cases of insecurity in the country.

They spoke at the official unveiling of Rotary 9125 building donated by Offor in Abuja and headed by Jumoke Bamigboye.

The event had in attendance former Senate President, Ken Nnamani ;former Minister of Health, Idi Hong and former House of Representatives member, Tony Nwoye.

Offor, who called on the Federal Government to carry out an aggressive campaign to dissuade youths from taking part in violent crimes like kidnapping and killing, warned that if the situation overwhelmed the government, it would be disastrous for the country.

“We have to work together as a nation, pray together, and then make sure that we do advocacy because some of the youths that make themselves available do not even know what they are doing,” he said.

Ubah, on his part, suggested that the government should organise a summit where citizens would dialogue on the way out of the crisis.

“We have been advocating proper security architecture as a country and we strongly believe that there is a need for a national summit on peace where we can come out with clear objectives and solutions that will help us curb some of these insecurity concerns we are having now. Looking at the country today everybody is in a state of panic and the only way for us to resolve this is to discuss about it.”

Kingibe advised Rotarians to be at the forefront of the campaign for the positive use of social media in order to unite the country, rather than divide it.

He said Nigerians should not deviate from the principles of being tolerant and accommodating because of the advent of social media.