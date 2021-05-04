From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Oil magnet, Emeka Offor; Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Baba Gana Kingibe, yesterday, expressed displeasure over the rising cases of insecurity ravaging the country.

They spoke at the official unveling of Rotary 9125 building donated by Offor in Abuja, and headed by Jumoke Bamigboye.

The event had in attendance former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former member who represented Anambra East/West in the House of Representatives, Tony Nwoye and former Minister of Health, Idi Hong.

Affor, who called on the Federal Government to carry out an aggressive campaign to dissuade the youth from taking part in kidnapping and killings, warned that if the situation overwhelms government, it would be disastrous.

“We have to work together as a nation, pray together, and then make sure that we do advocacy because some of the youths that make themselves available do not even know what they are doing.

“Until the awareness is created then they will know that what they are venturing into is a very delicate thing. When it explodes nobody knows when it is going to end. So, peace is the main thing,” he said.

Ubah, on his part, suggested that the government should organise a summit for dailogue on the way forward.

“We have been advocating for proper security architecture as a country and we strongly believe that there is a need for a national cohesion on national summit on peace where we can come out with a clear objectives and solutions that will help us curb some of these insecurity concerns we are having now.

“Looking at the country today everybody is in a state of panic and the only way for us to resolve this is to discuss about it.

“If there are areas where you have war and you are fighting that war with your indigenes in the name of Nigeria we need to know because blood is thicker than water.

“I can not be fighting war with you as a Nigerian army why you are fighting against my own brother. There should be discussion on the modalities and technicalities of deploying troop in the area,” he said.

Kingibe advised Rotarians to champion the campaign of positive use of social media in order to unite the country rather than divide it.

He said Nigerians should not deviate from the principles of being tolerant and accommodating because of the advent of social media.