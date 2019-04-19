Lukman Olabiyi

The embattled judge of the Federal High Court, Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, who was docked before the same court, yesterday, pleaded not guilty to the 18-count charge preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Commission had earlier on November 28, 2016, arraigned Ofili-Ajumogobia and Godwin Obla before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on a 30-count charge bordering on perversion of course of justice, graft, unlawful enrichment, providing false information and forgery.

They were later re-arraigned before the same court on an amended 31-count charge bordering on an alleged perversion of course of justice, unlawful enrichment and forgery.

However, Justice Hakeem Oshodi struck out the charge on April 16, while ruling on a no-case submission filed by the defendants.

Immediately the court struck out the charge against the duo, operatives of the EFCC re-arrested the embattled judge.

At the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia was present, but her co-accused, Obla was absent.

The court has fixed May 15 for the trial.