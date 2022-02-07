Nigeria’s Favour Ofili once again raced to a new African indoor and national record of 22.71 seconds in the women’s 200m over the weekend at Albuquerque Convention Center in the first day of action at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

This feat is coming barely a year after she set the record of 22.75 while competing at the 2021 Southern Conference Indoor Championships to automatically qualify for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.