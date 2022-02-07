By Monica Iheakam
Nigeria’s Favour Ofili once again raced to a new African indoor and national record of 22.71 seconds in the women’s 200m over the weekend at Albuquerque Convention Center in the first day of action at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.
This feat is coming barely a year after she set the record of 22.75 while competing at the 2021 Southern Conference Indoor Championships to automatically qualify for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.
The 19 -year old capped off her blazing track speed yet again with a new personal best of 7.17s in the women’s 60m at the same competition to finish second just behind her teammate, Alia Armstrong, who clocked 7.16s (PB).
At 16 years and 273 days old, Ofili was the youngest competitor in an individual event at the Doha 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships, where she took part in the women’s 400m event.
At the last African Games in Morocco, she finished second in the 400m and doubled her success anchor- ing the Nigerian team to the 4x400m relay gold.
