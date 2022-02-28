Nigerian athlete, Favour Ofili smashed the African Record (AR) in the preliminary round of the Women’s 200m at the SEC Indoor Championships, clocking a blistering 22.61s to win her heat after running 7.20s over 60m in qualification.

Ofili’s record is the third fastest in the NCAA and fourth fastest time in the world this year.

In a very fast race in Texas, Favour Ofili ran what was yet another indoor African Record, clocking a blistering 22.46s to take 2nd in the women’s 200m.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Abby Steiner was the winner in a new American Record of 22.09s, breaking the Collegiate Record. Her teammate Karimah Davis was 3rd in a PB of 22.79s.

Rosemary Chukwuma is the Big 12 Indoor 60m Champion as the Nigerian stormed to an impressive Personal Best (PB) of 7.17s to take the title, breaking the Meet Record (MR).

The Nigerian also set a third school record in the space of 3 weeks in the event.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Chukwuma held off Julien Alfred who was also given the same time by two-thousandths of a second, while Kynnedy Flannel picked up 3rd in 7.30s.

Nigerian sprinter, Dubem Amene, lowered his PB and School Record (SR), clocking a time of 46.04s to win the first section of the men’s 400m final and take 2nd overall at the Big Ten Championships.

In 2nd place was Chadrick Richards with 46.18s, while Terrence Muex got 3rd with 46.54s.

In Texas, Isaac Odugbesan sent his orb out to a Personal Best (PB) of 20.71m, a mark big enough to secure the SEC Indoor Shot Put title comfortably.