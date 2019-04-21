The FHA Lawn Tennis Annual Championship has produced a new winner in Edu Ofoegbu who defeated Tony Ugochukwu with 7-6 and 6-2 in the first and second round tennis matches.

However, Models Ezeamama won the swimming event with Ralph Odunekwe being the first runner up.

The winners were the highlight of the grand finale of the annual Ladder Tournament/ Games on April 13, 2019 organised by the FHA Lawn Tennis Club, Festac Town.

The President of the Club, Ugo Ewelaku expressed delight for a job well done by the members of the committee of the tournament. He expressed optimism about the growth of the club, pointing out that the club is not only a sports club but a social club that has bond and stands for each other.

He explained that the club is now affiliated with Chicago Sports Club, USA with no less than 25 members of the club billed to travelling to Chicago this year.

The Captain of the Club, Friday Ugwaka expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the tournament and encouraged other prominent members of the club to emulate them in the spirit of sponsorship.

Aside from tennis and swimming, other games competed for were Table Tennis and draft competition.

The event was sponsored by Yamaha (Ezesonic Ltd), Providus bank and Gubabi safe.