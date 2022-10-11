From Idu Jude Abuja

The Minister of Transportation has said that the National Merit Award confered on the Director General, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, is a testament to the good work towards the introduction of the deep blue sea economy in Nigeria.

The Minister made the remark Tuesday in Abuja during the reception in honour of the OFR award recipient the DG/ CEO NIMASA Bashir Jamoh.

The Minister further, stated that what is being witnessed, is predicated on how any nation protects its blue economy, counting from the deep blue sea project, green economy, environmental issues and so on.

“I am emphasizing the environment because the world cries against climate change which affects greatly the economy of any Nation. And this I believe Dr Bashir Jamoh has merited. It comes through many means, you can apply, for it and be screened and if scale through, then you are in. One can also be recommended by others before the recognition. I have found Bashir Jamoh worthy within the three months I knew him. I can say that this award and other similar awards are meant for people who merit it. What this means is that you are challenged by Mr President to do more,” he said.

While expressing disbelief on the award of OFR conferred on him, Dr Jamoh informed that he never envisage the National honour. stating that the choice of Mr President became a huge challenge to him.

Jamoh, said, “I did not apply nor solicit for this and perhaps many people had earlier done that. And one important thing we must take home here is that Mr President had said during the occasion that the award was given to those who have contributed meaningfully and selflessly to the development of this country and he also said that we should go and reflect on these statements.

But I asked myself if am actually qualified. But one must also justify that he is qualified for the honour given to him. And haven pondered on these, I must assure that the journey has just begun. And whatever it means serving my their Nation, I will make the sacrifice”

Jamoh, however, dedicated the award to all industry stakeholders who have worked hard to ensure that the industry serves its purpose and that of the deep blue project which has become the romance of the entire world.

Sen Danjuma Lar, Senate Minority Whip, expressed joy over the award conferred on his friend, stating that Dr Jamoh, has not disappointed his people of Kaduna State.

Former NIMASA DG Ade Dosumu also informed that the Federal Merit Award since its inception has not gotten to up to one million awardees.

“Imust tell you that with over 450 awardees of 2022, Nigeria has been able to get up to one million people. We are still within 7,000 honours since our inception in 1979,” he stated.

Many other dignitaries including Alhaji Yahaya Wada, Chairman, Shippers’ Council, Sen Danjuma Lar, Senate Minority Whip and Chudi Ofordile, Director, Finance and Administration, NIMASA, said that getting the Award, OFR, is an indication that the highest national honour of GCFR is on the way.