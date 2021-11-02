By Paul Erewuba

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) experienced a huge lift in awareness as fighters thrilled Kickboxing fans at OFU Entertainment Streetfight tournament which was held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos over the weekend.

A vicious flying kick by Benue state born Victor Dooga in the opening bout was greeted by loud cheers from the crowd which reverberated through the atmosphere.

Dooga also known as Benue Boy went on to claim an unanimous decision win over his Imo State counterpart Samuel Adibe, which took him to the final where he slumped to tournament winner, Ikenna Micheal.

According to the organisers, OFU Entertainment, the event at the Lagos National Stadium is a prelude to an international MMA action which will be held on December 4, 2021 at the Balmoral Convention Center of the Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos. Chief Ife Obiudo who is the founder of OFU Entertainment and South East zonal representative on the board of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, said he was pleased with the crowd turnout, even as he appealed to corporate Nigeria and various organs of government in the country to join hands with him so that Mixed Martial Arts and other combat sports can be repackaged into a huge employer of labour:

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .