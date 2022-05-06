By Paul Erewuba

Agoha Iheanyi, aka Sagon Junior, has emerged the over all fighter at the OFU3 Mixed Martial Arts MMA Streetfight held at the Navy Barracks in Ajegunle, Lagos

The Imo state based fighter, massively supported by a section of the crowd atthe venue, fought two imposing opponents to win the OFU3 Streetfighter award for 2022.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Agoha, who seemed to have perfected his technique ahead of the tournament, said his wrestling background played huge role in the victory.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

However, the cage victory didn’t come on a platter for Sagon Junior as he survived multiple guillotine and rear naked chokes from the more experienced Nani Chima to earn a split decision win which vaulted him into the final. The final bout tested Agoha’s will as Benue Boy Victor Dooga who had unanimously won Geoffrey ‘Skullcobra’ John in the first semifinal, proved a hard nut to crack.But at the end, ‘Sagon’ subdued ‘Benue Boy’ to emerge winner.

Consequently, the triumph at the the Streetfight has earned Iheanyi Agoha a spot in the upcoming mother of all MMA championships in Africa, OFU4 Democracy Fightnight which features the much talked about Rematch between bantamweight champion Nigeria’s Emmanuel ‘Knockout Machine’ Bernard and the Egyptian Viper Hassan Mandour.