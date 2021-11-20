From Fred Itua, Abuja

The senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Henry Seriake Dickson, has distributed sports kits running into millions of naira to 76 communities in his Senatorial District.

The senator distributed the materials on Saturday while flagging off draws/presentation of kits to the seventy six communities participating in the maiden edition of the Senator Henry Seriake Dickson Senatorial Football Tournament tagged the Ofuruma Cup.

Dickson stressed that his passion to engage youths in the state through various forms of empowerment remains intact even after the end his Restoration Government.

The former governor who was represented by the member representing Sagbama Constituency 3, at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Salo Adikumo, emphasized the need to utilize the energy and passion of youths in sports and football in particular.

He expressed optimism that the competition would live up to its billing, where young talents across the Senatorial District, will be spotted and exposed to the world.

He added that beyond football, other sporting events like wrestling and swimming where the state has always proved to have comparative advantage would also be promoted by him.

Senator Dickson urged the youths and the participating teams to be peaceful and law abiding throughout the competition.

In their goodwill messages, House of Assembly member representing Ekeremor Constituency two, Michael Ogbere, and Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Hon. Stanley Braboke, lauded the former Governor for keeping to his words, by sponsoring the competition.

They added that football remains a veritable tool in forging unity among youths and communities.

Sagbama Council Chairman, Embelakpo Alale, and Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Tony Ogola hailed the competition describing it as laudable event that would surely result in the discovery of great talents from the area.

Technical Consultant of the tournament, Mr Ono Akpe, said the Senator is keeping to his words of continuing the competition, which he promised then as Governor, when he gave his nod to the Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament, ‘The Restoration Cup’.

Mr Akpe said for the next four weeks, the Bayelsa West Senatorial District will be agog with the excitement of the competition, as everything that would ensure a smooth tournament had been made available.

He stated further that the former Governor wants to continue with the legacies he established in the sporting sector during his tenure.

He said that these legacies laid a foundation for sports development in the State which the present Governor Senator Douye Diri has built upon to much acclaim.

At the flag off ceremony, draws were conducted by officials of the State Football Association.