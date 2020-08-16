Prince Adebayo Adeyinka, fondly called Oga Bayo, is dead. He was aged 78.

According to the release made available to Sunday Sun, the funeral activities for the Baba Egbe, Methodist Church Nigeria, Ido-Ekiti, begin on Thursday, August 27 with a service of songs at his residence at Adebayo Adebayo Avenue, Ijemu Quarters, Ido-Ekiti.

Funeral service holds on Friday, August 28 at Methodist Church Nigeria, Ido-Ekiti.

The deceased is survived by many children, including Folashade Adeyinka, Adedoyin Adeyinka, Olaleye Adeyinka, Adekunle Adeyinka, Aderonke Akanbi, Adebolajoko Adeyinka, Adetola Adeyinka-Mustapha and Adedotun Adeyinka.