From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chinedu Oga, has secured the party’s nomination for a return to the green chamber in 2023.
Ogah who ran unopposed got 154 votes.
The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Nkemka Onuma, declared the lawmaker winner after the election on Friday.
Also, the Chairman of Afikpo South local government area, Eni Uduma-Chima, won the ticket for Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency.
Chairman of the Electoral Committee,Freeman Bukati, declared Eni winner after the election which took place in Afikpo on Friday
He said Eni who also ran unopposed scored 115 votes to emerge the candidate of the party.
He described the exercise as peaceful,free and credible and in compliance with the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.
