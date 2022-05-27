From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chinedu Oga, has secured the party’s nomination for a return to the green chamber in 2023.

Ogah who ran unopposed got 154 votes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Nkemka Onuma, declared the lawmaker winner after the election on Friday.

Also, the Chairman of Afikpo South local government area, Eni Uduma-Chima, won the ticket for Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee,Freeman Bukati, declared Eni winner after the election which took place in Afikpo on Friday

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He said Eni who also ran unopposed scored 115 votes to emerge the candidate of the party.

He described the exercise as peaceful,free and credible and in compliance with the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Attachments area

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .