Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, has visited the Director General of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in Abuja, to align all the institutions of government and parties that are relevant to the protection and development of the mining sector.

This is part of a strategic move by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to bring all partners onboard to ensure that all natural resources in the country are protected and exploited in the interest of the nation, to help boost revenue mobilisation, build the economy and create jobs for millions of Nigerians.

A day before his visit to NFIU, Ogah was at the office of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), where he said efforts were in top gear to eradicate illegal mining.

Ogah made the disclosure after a close-door meeting with the Commander General of NSCDC, Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu, in Abuja.

He noted that “aside the need to improve the quality of data collection in the sector, the problem of illegal mining and financial fleecing of Nigeria must be frantically tackled to avail the nation of the needed resources to build the economy and create jobs for millions of Nigerians, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.”

The need to tackle illegal mining and revenue manipulation in the sector has been one of the subjects of focus for Ogah and his brother in the ministry, Minister of Mines And Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite.