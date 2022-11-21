From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah remains her Governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.

The publicity secretary of the faction loyal to Ogah, Chief Offor Okorie in a statement said the former Minister’s candidacy was base on facts and truth as evidence in the court’s judgment.

Okorie accused Kingsley Ononogbu, the state APC chairman loyal to Chief ikechi Emenike of trying to deceive the people of Abia State when he said the victory of Ogah at the federal High Court Abuja, over Emenike, does not have the recognition and support of the Party in the state.

“The Court’s judgment which they are questioning was based on facts and the truth which was glaring and visible for every member of the public to see.

“The latest statement by Ononogbu and his group has shown that they are ignorant of the position of the law on the nomination of party candidate by a political party.

“Ononogbu saying APC as a political party and not the Court should determined and resolve the Abia gubernatorial candidacy issue, has further expose him to total ignorance of how political parties and the law operate.

The statement said the legion of supporters and Party faithful that came out to welcome Ogah when he arrived Abia last week should have been enough to tell Ononogbu and his group that Ogah is widely accepted in Abia state.