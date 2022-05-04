By Zika Bobby

A governorship aspirant in Abia State, Ndubuisi Etugo Ogah, has called on leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Abia Central and Abia South senatorial zones not to betray Abia North on agreed zoning.

Speaking to newsmen on what he described as the danger surrounding the failure of Abia Charter of Equity on the side of PDP, Ogah told party leaders and stakeholders in Abia Central and South zones to copy from the North, who sacrificed their personal interest by conceding the governorship ticket to Abia South for the sake of justice, equity and fairplay which invariably aided the victory of the PDP in 2015 governorship election.

“I personally supported Abia South in 2015 over zoning during which I advised my brother, Uche Ogah, not to contest as governor because it was the turn of the South, according to Abia Charter of Equity agreement as well as zoning and rotation agreement within the PDP which the stakeholders and elders in council accepted and implemented.

“Since Abia Charter of Equity agreement was put in place, there is no time the party zoned the governorship seat to two zones. So, why should two zones be allowed to contest for governor in 2023?”

He expressed fear that the possibility of PDP losing Abia State to either APC or APGA in 2023 is not in doubt if the party fails to concede the governorship ticket to Abia North.