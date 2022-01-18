The Vice-President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Solomon Ogba, over the weekend paid glowing tribute to the father of football in Mid-Western state, and one of the fathers of football in Nigeria, late Godwin Etemike, who died recently.

“The Midwest, indeed Nigeria, has lost a genuine lover of football who gave his all for the beautiful. He was selfless, patriotic and empathic. As a Green Eagles star, he was ready to die for the jersey on the field of play, as one of the coaches that ensured we won the AFCON in 1980, the late Etemike endured sleepless nights to ensure we succeeded, we have lost a great Nigerian,” said Ogba.

He recalled that it was Etemike who assembled the team that gave Nigeria her first continental title in 1980.

“It was Etemike that took Christian Chukwu and others to Brazil a few months to the 1980 AFCON before Otto Glory was appointed to take over the team.”

Ogba recalled Etemike’s playing career in the colours of Stationery Stores of Lagos and then WNDC which later changed to IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan, now 3SC and Plateau X1 and his days in the Super Eagles alongside greats like Eto Amaechina, Amusa Shittu and Thunder Balogun.

“He was one of our best and he played alongside the best players in Nigeria in his days. If he had been playing today, he would have played for the best clubs in the world.”

His coaching career was no less illustrious according to Ogba. He was the first chief coach of Mid-West Director of Sports, he led Bendel Insurance as chief coach to win the 1972 FA Cup against Mighty Jets of Jos with great players like Sebastian Broderick, Tony Ottah, Sam Ikeji, Victor Oduah and Peter Egharevba.”

Other clubs he coached are NNPC Warri, Sharks of Port Harcourt, Asaba Textiles Ethiope, Ika Rangers and NNB.