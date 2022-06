From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Chief Obinna Ogba, has won the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the state.

Ogba defeated the member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal Constituency, Anayo Edwin to clinch the ticket.

He scored 253 votes to defeat Anayo Edwin who scored 110 votes.

The election took place on Sunday at the party’s Secretariat in Abakaliki.

