From Kenneth Udeh

The Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Movement, Abia’s largest socio-political ideological group, has appointed Ojisi Iro Ogbaja as its state chairman.

The appointment of Ojisi, popularly known as Abacha, was officially ratified at a special leadership meeting presided over by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu at the conference hall, Camp Neya, country home of the former governor. Those at the meeting include the state executive council of the group, local government chairmen and their secretaries.

The leadership of the organisation had held a closed door meeting to deliberate on a number of issues where it was agreed that Ogbaja be appointed as the state’s new leader.

Following the agreement, leader of the organisation, Senator Kalu during the formal commencement of the leadership meeting announced Ogbaja was the new leader.

After his introductory remarks, Kalu thanked the Acting Chairman, Sam Ogbonna for steering the affairs of the group pending the emergence of a substantive state chairman. Leaders present in a unanimous agreement gave their votes in support of Ogbaja’s appointment. After that Kalu asked the new chairman to mount the podium and address the leadership and to formally take his seat.

Also present at the meeting were Perfect Okorie, APC State woman Leader; Mrs. Ezinne Udo Uduma; Abia State House of Assembly Minority Leader, Chijioke Chukwu; Chief Daniel Eke; OUK Movement State Secretary, Emezue N. Ugonne; OUK movement women leader, Ijeoma Okorie among others.

Ogbaja who hails from Nkporo, Ohafia LGA, Abia North in Abia State, is a former local government council chairman. Prior to his appointment, he was the state publicity secretary of the group.

The former state coordinator of the group Agu Ndukwe Orji, had left the group.

The OUK movement is the official national support group of the former Abia State governor.