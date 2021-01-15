For leading industrialist and philanthropist of note, Sir Patrick Sule Ugboma, it was honour from home recently, as the people of Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State rose up as one to crown him Ide Ogbahu.

The event, which took place on Monday, December 28, 2020, saw the entire 13 traditional rulers from the area team up with His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), Obi of Onitsha and chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers, to perform the coronation.

A native of Ossomala ancient kingdom, High Chief Sule Ugboma is the son of Lord Victor Nduka Ugboma, the first commissioned Nigerian Army officer, with the impressive insignia, NA1.

A thoroughbred businessman, Sir Ugboma sits atop several companies, including DEC Oil & Gas Limited, a foremost indigenous pipeline construction company established in 1990. Besides his pioneering efforts in indigenous participation in the sector, Sir Ugboma is, perhaps, better known for his huge humanitarian accomplishments. These include singlehandedly building and handing over no fewer than 12 churches and chapels to the Catholic Church, and the grading of Ogbaru roads and empowerment programmes for the aged and needy.

“Your selection for the conferment of a chieftaincy title is an eloquent testimony of your selfless service to the community and an indication of your persistent spirit of hardwork over the years,” Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, secretary to the Anambra State Government, wrote in a goodwill message.

Others who sent in felicitations were Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Primus Odili, Chief of Staff to the Anambra State Governor, Oseloka Obaze, former SSG, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu, caretaker chairman, Ogbaru LGA, Dr. Elizabeth Obiora, CEO, Hope Foundation, Ogbaru, Hon. Somto Udeze, member representing Ogbaru II constituency, Anambra State House of Assembly, and Chief (Dr.) Mike Areh, Ede Gbogbogaga of Onitsha, as well as Dr. Tony Nwoye, the All Progressives Congress candidate in the 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.