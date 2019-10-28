Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Traders at the Ogbaru Main Market, a suburb of Onitsha, have appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to prevail on the Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, Arinze Awogu, to desist from fomenting trouble in the market.

Spokesperson for key stakeholders of the market, Mr. Izuchukwu Okeke, implored the governor to intervene and halt ongoing collection of taxes by hoodlums on behalf of the local government in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the market.

Awogu, is alleged to have led hoodlums to the market to commence the collection of wheel barrow tolls, which the traders have resisted.

Okeke, alleged the thugs brought to the market, collected toll from three women, and also carted away their wares and money, with traders and buyers scampering for safety.

He said, although, the leadership of the market invited the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Okpoko, Mr. Onyeka Adinuba, he failed to stem the crisis, hence, the invitation of soldiers from 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha.

Okeke, said soldiers that were brought in arrested seven of the hoodlums who were with charms and matchetes and took them to Okpoko police station. He however alleged those arrested were released without investigation, in spite of the magnitude of their offence.

“We appeal to Governor Obiano to note that market is very sensitive. If there is any job the governor wants to be done, we are ready to do it and pay the money into government’s coffer,” he said.

However, the Local Government Chairman of Ogbaru, Arinze Awogu denied the accusation saying there was no skirmish in the market.

“Our local government doesn’t deal with thugs or unofficial persons, and we don’t collect revenue or issue papers too. I am the chief security officer of the local government and cannot do anything untoward. Ask from the board of internal revenue to find out whether they gave me any revenue window. There was no altercation in the market.”