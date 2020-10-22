Mumbai City FC yesterday announced the signing of striker, Bartholomew Ogbeche. The Nigerian centre forward joins the Islanders on a year-long deal for the 2020-21 season.

The 36-year old kicked off his youth career at Lobi Stars in Nigeria and was then signed by Paris Saint-Germain into their youth system before making his first team debut for the French giants in 2001-02, at just 17.

An illustrious journey began for Ogbeche, playing in France (Bastia, Metz), the UAE (Al Jazira), Spain (Alavés, Valladolid, Cádiz, Xerez), Greece (Kavala), England (Middlesbrough) and the Netherlands (Cambuur, Willem II).

Ogbeche made his bow in Indian football in the 2018-19 season, captaining NorthEast United FC and scoring 12 goals in 18 games. Continuing his trade in the ISL, he went on to represent Kerala Blasters in the 2019-20 campaign and finished with 15 goals in 16 games, the joint top goal-scorer in the division. Ogbeche is also a full international, having represented Nigeria on several occasions, including twice in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.