Chief Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has set up a palm oil and kernel oil factory for the production of healthy oil for local consumption and future exports.

Speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, Ogbeh said the factory, located in Benue State would employ no fewer than 40 youths and 60 women in the state.

He noted that the factory would soon begin the production of lemon grass and eucalyptus oil which has very high demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

Ogbeh said he was now pushing and spreading the idea to many states including Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Kaduna and Niger where palm trees grew very well so that governors and individuals could set up similar mills.

The former minister pointed out that many youths and women would be employed and generate revenue if the mills were set up in different states and local government areas.

“As an individual, I have always been a farmer. Apart from the fish, poultry and the cashew plantation, we are now going into palm oil and palm kernel oil production.

“We will very soon add the production of lemon grass and eucalyptus oil which have very high demand in the industry.

“Our factory for palm oil has just started off and the machines were built by an indigenous engineer who is making his machines in Niger and an indigene of Bayelsa State.

“ We just finished our test run and we are producing very healthy oil using stainless steel,’’ he explained.

Ogbeh said that his farm had planted 5,000 palm trees and would plant additional 10,000 palm trees to facilitate the production of the oil.

He also appealed to governors and well-meaning Nigerians to set up the factories in their states to create employment for the teeming youths and generate revenue for peace and stability of the country’s economy. (NAN)