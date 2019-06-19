The remains of former Lobi Stars of Makurdi technical adviser, Solomon Osemwengie Ogbeide will be buried on Friday June 28 in Benin City, Edo State.

According to a statement from the family, signed by Bishop Fred Ogbeide and Dr. Ozekeke Ogbeide, late coach Ogbeide’s final journey starts on Thursday June 27, when the body leaves Military Base Hospital Mortuary for his residence.

On Friday June 28, there would be lying in state at the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin followed by a service of song at his residence, 46b, Plymouth Road with interment immediately.

Guests would be entertained on Saturday June 29 at the Air Force field, Airport Road, Benin City, while the thanksgiving service will hold on Sunday June 30 at the Christ’s Chosen of God International, College Road, Benin City.