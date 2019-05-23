Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commiserated with the board, management, staff and players of Lobi Stars FC, over the death of their technical adviser, Coach Solomon Ogbeide, who died last Monday in Makurdi.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, the governor described the death of the coach as a painful loss, not only to his family and Lobi Stars, but also to the entire state and country at large.

“He says coach Ogbeide’s time as Lobi Stars’ technical adviser brought several success stories to the state among, which are the club’s emergence as winners of last season’s Nigerian Premier League and its qualification for the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.