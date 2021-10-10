The Primate of All Nigeria Anglican Church, the Most Rev Henry Ndukuba has been honoured by the natives of Ogberuru Community resident in Lagos for his selfless efforts in promoting peace and religious co-existence in the country.

The Primate, who was hosted alongside his wife, Mrs Angela Eberechukwu, at a grand reception held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos by the indigenes, was described as an illustrious son of the community whose contribution to ecclesiastical and national development is immense and awesome.

In a citation read at the enviable arena on behalf of the community by Miss Sandra Oluchi Obi, the Primate was said to have served the nation in several committees in promoting peace across tribal and religious lines.

According to the citation, he had also exhibited outstanding deeds and contributions to youth empowerment activities, a feat which resulted in several awards on him, including Ambassador of Peace by Rev (Dr) Kukar Centre.

The Primate was also described as a firm believer in education as a lasting legacy for the country’s growth and development, which has propelled him to continuously promote learning at all levels

His penchant for learning has seen him obtaining several degrees at both first and Masters level from ivory towers at home and abroad, including the prestigious Princeton Theological Seminary in New Jersey, USA Primate Ndukuba has to his credit many books on theology aside from his unique efforts at translating the Bible in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .