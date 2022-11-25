Ogbodo Godfrey, an indigene of Enugu State, has emerged winner of House of Model reality TV show, carting home a grand prize of N1 million and a car.

Tagged: ‘The Swag Edition’, the show was organised to economically empower the youths. Joseph and Emmanuel Etim aka Justtwins presented the winners to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday.

Idiege Joseph came second while John Tari Itohan took the third position in the contest, and they went home with cash prizes.

“As a Disc Jockey and artiste, the show has made me become more confident and has brought fame to my career. I will use the prize money to start comedy skits and do projects that will take care of youths in my community,” Ogbodo Godfrey said as he commended the organisers for their unwavering support for Nigerian youths.

On his part, first runner up, Idiege Joseph said: ‘I thank God for making me get to this stage of the competition. The platform has given me opportunities to explore my potentials, and I learnt a lot of things in the house which will help me in my music and acting career.”

Second runner up, John Tari Itohan, disclosed, “My experience was lovely; it was tough with the various tasks and I met people with different characters.

I will put into practice all the things that I learnt during the show, which include discipline, comportment and adapting to any situation.”