The maiden Ogbomosho 10km road race will now hold on Saturday November 28, 2020, according to organisers of the race.

The first road race to be held in the ancient city was originally scheduled to hold last May but had to be shifted due to the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that the Federal Government has given the go ahead for non-contact sports, we have rescheduled the race for November 28,2020,” said Prince Oyebamiji Aderemi, chairman of the organising committee, who revealed the race has the backing of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

“We have written to the AFN communicating the new date and had been assured of the necessary technical support by the governing body for athletics in Nigeria,” he explained.

Oyebamiji is delighted with the response his committee is getting from people in and around Ogbomosho, who are happy the city is hosting a major road race event in Nigeria.

“The number one sportsman in Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has thrown his weight behind the race.We are delighted the Sports Minister has demonstrated his commitment and dedication towards the actualisation of the race.”

His unwavering support has propelled the committee towards staging the maiden edition of the 10km road race which will serve as the benchmark for subsequent editions,” he said and explained the reason for the race.

“One of the major aims of the marathon is to improve the quality of life health wise. Like we all know running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise, it strengthens muscles and improves cardiovascular fitness. The race will also help to discover hidden talents,” he explained.

The race will be flagged off at Oja Akande and ends at the Soun Ogunlola Stadium, both in Ogbomosho.