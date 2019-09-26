Prominent indigenes of Ogbomoso who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour would be honoured on Saturday, September 28 by the Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF).

OCF is a social-cultural organisation founded in 2001 under the leadership of the late IGP, Chief Sunday Adewusi. The event tagged, Night with Stars seeks to honour those indigenes who have positively impacted the country, state and the Ogbomoso community.

A statement by General Oladayo Popoola (retd), leader of OCF said the honour was to appreciate recipients and encourage them to do more for the comment.

“Someone like Chief Lere Paimo (Eda Onileola), who turned 80 recently should be honoured for his great contribution to the entertainment industry. It is better to honour people in their life time to show they are appreciated.”

Others are Chief Lere Paimo, late Chief Ogundare Foyanmu whose unique poetic chants popularised Ijala Ode, the Gongo Aso crooner, Akande Abolore (9ice), Alhaji Ramoni Akanni, Kolawole Ajoyemi, Alhaji Wasiu Agara Benedict Ayoolaa, Prince Femi Oyewumi among others.