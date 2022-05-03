Akinwumi John-Brown, financial expert and consultant, has emerged president of Ogbomoso Recreation Club.

Also elected are Yemi Aremu (vice president); Olatunji (secretary), Adeniran Atiba (assistant secretary) and Jide Ajao (sports secretary).

Other officers are Shittu Kabir (treasurer); Abdulrasheed Sanni, (membership secretary) while Ayokunu Oyeleye, Jimoh Adewale, and Olabode Olatunde emerged as bar secretary, social/publicity, financial secretary respectively.

In his post-election remarks, John-Brown said he, alongside his team, would work assiduously to improve and build up the legacies of the founding fathers.

He said the first major task is to increase the membership status, including encouraging indigenes in diaspora to join the club.

According to him, the executive committee will establish a link and create a forum for indigenes in diaspora to be apprised of the programmes of the club as well as facilities therein, and once people see these, they would be encouraged to come on board.