Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, yesterday commissioned the N50 million chemical engineering laboratory at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, upgraded by the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) with support from PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC.

During the commissioning ceremony, he hailed NOTAP and PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC for the gesture saying, it would boost research in the university and enhance productivity among students. The minister stated that the future of the country is bright with science and technology and called on university students to be innovative.

According to the minister, no country can be great without embracing science and technology, saying the vision of the federal government is to make a Nigerian university among the top 100 in the world.

Also speaking, the Director General NOTAP, Dr. Dan’azumi Mohammed Ibrahim explained that the office is one of the 17 parastatals of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology with the mandate of regulating the inflow of foreign technology into the country. Ibrahim added that the other mandates are to encourage and promote the development of locally generated technologies. In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, Mr. Christos Giannopoulos, said the project is part of their corporate social responsibility. He said the mission is to upgrade chemical laboratory facilities in Nigerian universities in order to create enabling environment for quality scientific research.