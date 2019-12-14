Vivian Onyebukwa

Ingredients:

•Assorted meats of your choice (Ponmo, shaki, beef, goat, etc)

•Ogbono seeds (grounded)

•Okra (chopped)

•Palm oil

•Ugu

•Crayfish (grounded)

•Fresh prawns (optional)

•Smoked catfish

•Stockfish

•Dry pepper (grounded)

•Cube of your choice

•Salt

Preparations

•Wash the meats and set on fire

•Add the sliced onions, salt, and cube. Cover and let it simmer on low heat for 30 minutes.

•Then add more water to cover the meat, cover and let it cook for another 30 minutes.

•Wash thoroughly the smoked fish, shred and add to the broth.

•Wash the stockfish and also add to it.

•Then pour the palm oil, let this boil for 3-5 minutes until the oil is well incorporated into •Put the ground pepper and crayfish.

•Add the ogbono gradually, stir till fully resolved

•Now add the chopped okra

•Also add the smoked or fresh prawns.

•Then add the chopped and washed ugu and bring it down from the heat.

•Eat with any swallow of your choice.