Vivian Onyebukwa

Ingredients:

Assorted meats (Ponmo, shaki, brokoto, beef, goat meat, roundabout (thoroughly wash them with salt to remove sands)

.Ogbono seeds (grounded)

.Palm oil

Ugu leaves (picked and washed)

Crayfish (grounded)

Smoked catfish

Dried stockfish (optional)

Dry pepper (grounded)

Onion (sliced)

Cube of your choice

Salt

Method:

•Set the pot on heat, add in the tougher meats such as shaki and roundabout.

•Add the sliced onions, salt and cube. Cover and let it cook for about 20 minutes.

•Then add the rest of the meat, smoked fish, dried stockfish and cook for another 10 minutes.

•Add a little water and cook for another 10 minutes.

•Now add the ground pepper, ground crayfish and cook for another 5 minutes.

•Then, use frying pan to fry the with red oil.

•Add to the pot and stir thoroughly until it blends.

•Leave it to cook for at least 10 minutes; stir occasionally to avoid sticking to the bottom of the pot.

•Taste for salt and then add ugu leaves.

•Turn the heat to low at this time, stir and blend.

•Let it cook for another 3 minutes, then switch off the heat.

•Serve with any ‘swallow’ of your choice