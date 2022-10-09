From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Umutowe, Olokoro community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia state has mourned their illustrious son, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor.

Prince Ogbulafor, a former Minister of the Federal Republic and ex-chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), dead in the early hours of Friday in Canada, of an undisclosed sickness.

Speaking on his death, the traditional ruler of his community and third deputy chairman, Abia state council of traditional rulers, Eze Godfrey Onwuka said Ogbulafor’s death was a big blow to the community

Eze Onwuka described the death of Prince Ogbulafor as a painful loss to Umutowe Olokoro, his family, Abia State and Nigeria at large.

He added that Prince Ogbulafor as one of the prominent sons of Olokoro died when he was needed most.

The royal father while commiserating with the Ogbulafor family, prayer God to grant his soul eternal rest.