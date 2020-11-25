By Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the appointment of Prof Onyemachi Maxwell Ogbulu as the new Vice Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu.

Prof Ogbulu, whose appointment takes effect from December 1, replaces Prof Uche Ikonne who retires on November 30 after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

Until his appointment, Ogbulu, a Professor of Finance, was the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university.

A government statement signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, said Ogbulu’s appointment followed the formal presentation of the recommendation of the Governing Council of the university to the Governor, sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ikonne, on November 30.

Prof Ogbulu, who was chosen from among other 12 applicants for the plum job, hails from Akwete in Ukwa East Local Government Area of the State.