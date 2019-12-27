In honour of the late former Senate President Dr. Chuba William Okadigbo, who passed on 16 years ago, the Central Working Committee of the Ogbunike Cave Festival (CaveFest) has announced that this year’s festival will be held in his memory.

Billed to open on December 30, the festival starts with the CaveFest Symposium at the Ogbunike Town Hall, Ogbunike, at 9am. The session, which will feature the traditional ruler of Ogbunike, HM, Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora as Father of The Day, and the wife of the Late Senate President, Sen. Margery Okadigbo will speak on the topic: 16 Years After, Remembering Chuba Okadigbo. Her presentation will be followed by a panel discussion where panelists will share their experiences on the life and times of the late politician, who put Ogbunike community on the international stage. There will also be opportunity for kinsmen, friends, colleagues and lovers of the late political to pay tribute.

With the member representing Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency at the House of Reps, Hon. Vincent Ofumelu, as Special Guest of Honour, the symposium will also feature a presentation by Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh, DG Digital Entrepreneurship Office, MYECE, Anambra State, on the topic, Leadership and Emerging Career Opportunities. A panel of discussion will follow Aniagoh’s presentation.

The festival continues on December 31 at 8am with the Walf4life, a procession that will start from the Ogbunike Town Hall, with a stopover at the Round Palace of Igwe Ogbunike, before heading for the famous Ogbunike Cave. Usually spiced with music, dance and comedy, the event will provide opportunity for tourists and guests to tour the Ogbunike Cave, which is one of the major tourist attractions in Nigeria.

Conceived in 2013, CaveFest was first staged on December 31, 2013, as a health walk/mini carnival dubbed Ogbunikewalk4life, CaveFest aims at drawing attention of the government to the popular Ogbunike Cave, as well as celebrating its tourism potentials.