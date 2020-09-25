Various stakeholders from Ogbunike community, Anambra State, recently organized a solidarity rally in support of the Governor Willie Obiano administration, commending him for his giant strides in governance.

Stakeholders, including Hon. Nnamdi Nwadiogbu, chairman, Oyi LGA, chairman of Ogbunike Town Union, Comrade Ikegulu Chukwugozie, and president of Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, in their separate speeches, noted that Ogbunike, being the hometown of the governor’s wife, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano, has benefitted both in human and material resources from the Obiano administration.

They chided some social media influencers and fifth columnists from the community who have been making some disparaging remarks against the administration, noting that a notable individual behind such activities has been seeking his own personal interests.

The stakeholders, who enumerated various road projects, infrastructural developments and empowerment of various Ogbunike indigenes with political appointments, thanked Mrs. Obiano for identifying with her people.

They called for patience with the government in the actualisation of other expected benefits, noting that Obiano was elected governor of the entire Anambra State and not for Ogbunike people alone.