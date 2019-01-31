Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Magnus Eze, and Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the people of Ebonyi State to vote for him in the forthcoming presidential election slated to hold on February 16.

He said this would held him consolidate his achievements in his more than three years in office.

Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who said his administration has been fair to the South East, pledged that his re-election would afford him the opportunity to pay more attention to the developmental issues of the geopolitical zone.

The president said this at the Abakaliki Township Stadium, during his campaign rally in the state. He said already, a number of federal projects have been executed in the state and promised to do more.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji, pledged to embark on rapid transformation of the state if elected as governor. He alleged that the people of the state have not felt the impact of governance in the past three years.

Ogbuoji said: “It is sufficient here to say our state has become the darling of the APC, East of the Niger, and, of course, the beacon of support for president Buhari.

“With this, I believe your visit today will consolidate and solidify the love the people of Ebonyi have for you and our party.

“Our state has all it takes to be the best, except that it has been in the wrong hands since 2015, and that has given us a false name. We are strong, powerful; we have resources and sound mind to turn things around, and that is why we are so glad you are here to give us that fatherly backing that makes the children take the world in their hands and turn it to be a better place.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, thanked the people of the state for their warm reception. He told the people that the APC is on a mission to transform the nation’s economy, and, as such, pleaded with them to support all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He restated the readiness of the APC-led federal government to fight corruption to a standstill, insisting that the efforts it has made, so far, are already yielding results.

He said: “Your Excellency, it is to your credit that people who committed offences as governors in Plateau and Taraba States, were prosecuted and, as we speak, they are in prison. And they are APC senators.”

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, in his speech, assured president Buhari of the unalloyed support of the people of the state.

Highlight of the event was the adoption of president Buhari by 25 political parties in the state. The resolution was read by the Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state, Mr. Obioha Sabastine.

In a related development, the Ebonyi Council of Traditional Rulers has endorsed president Buhari’s re-election in the February 16 election.

This was even as Buhari expressed satisfaction that the impact of Federal Government projects was being felt in Ebonyi State.

Chairman of the council, Eze Charles Mkpuma, said the endorsement of Buhari’s return was born out of the robust relationship he has with the governor of the state, David Umahi. He gave the assurance during an audience with the president at the Ebonyi State Government House, in Abakaliki.

Mkpuma, who commended Buhari’s determination to tackle the security situation of the country, aimed at eliminating Boko Haram and fight against corruption, said the president was deserving of their votes, irrespective of party differences.

The monarch who spoke on behalf of 140 traditional rulers in the state said: “We appreciate your dogged determination to maintain utmost security of the country, especially your effort in eliminating Boko Haram and fight against corruption, which has brought respect and integrity to the country.”