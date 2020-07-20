The support base of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has been enhanced with the backing of supporters and representatives of one of the former aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi, who announced their endorsement and donation of campaign Secretariat to the APC candidate on Saturday.

Ogiemwonyi, who was represented by Samson Isigbemhe, said the collapsing of his political structure across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state and donation of Campaign Secretariat in Benin City, is to ensure the victory of the APC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on September 19, following his conviction on the genuineness and leadership ability of the candidate to transform Edo State and deliver on his SIMPLE agenda.

He urged Edo people to vote for Ize-Iyamu enmasse because he means well for the state and is ready to address the gross imbalances witnessed in the present administration.

Receiving the secretariat donation and the new supporters, Ize-Iyamu thanked Ogiemwonyi for his generosity, brotherly love, and encouragement.

He praised Ogiemwonyi’s determination and selfless service to the development of the state and party, and urged all present to emulate him by working wholeheartedly for the continued growth of the party, APC, and victory at the polls.