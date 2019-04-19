Emma Njoku

Africa’s foremost online and entrainment user generated content platform, Ogelle, has offered $5,000 reward for any content creation that attracts over 100,000 viewers.

Ogelle founder and Chief Executive of Reddot Television Network Limited, Osita Oparaugo, who made the disclosure at an interactive session with select newsmen, in Lagos, yesterday, said the platform provides multiple opportunities for Africa content producers, whose work will be available around the globe, providing the producers a global voice.

Oparaugo said: “To lovers of African content, Ogelle presents world-class content that is rich in Africa’s customs and traditions, bold, diverse and globally appealing. Most importantly, Ogelle presents an excellent avenue for learning through our vocation training content creators known as Ogelle Vocation.

“Our key strength lies in our extensive creative sector knowledge, backed by network of commercial relationships, which provides Ogelle with the opportunity to act as the bridge between creative content creators and consumers globally.

“At the same time, we create competitive returns for content creators by monetising any content that exceeds 100,000 views produced in line with our partner programme.”

Oparaugo said Ogelle offers a broad content of African culture and tradition, but does not accommodate pornography, slavery, violence and other issues that are considered to be repulsive.

“We aim to become the biggest platform for the propagation of African content in the next five years. At Ogelle, our slogan is ‘Africa is Content’, because we’ve discovered West has recycled the original content. Ogelle is the first user generated content platform in Africa with 100 percent content from films, music, comedy, tourism, cuisine vocation news and lifestyle. It is a resource and entertainment platform where the users can create their own channels and content, upload the same on Ogelle while the world is watching. With Ogelle, every African now has his or her online television channel,” he said.