The flourishing and vibrant Nigeria media space has welcomed a new platform, 365Daily, an online newspaper.

Operating as 365daily.com.ng, the new publication will hit the cyber sphere on Wednesday, November 4, with its unique motto: news uncensored.

A statement by the Publisher and Editor-in -Chief, Victor Afam Ogene, said the newspaper was seeking to be the most influential, informative and reliable online newspaper, by preserving, serving and seeking for the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

Ogene, a former editor of The Source, a national newsmagazine and former member of the House of Representatives, said:” 365Daily is coming at a very tenuous time when our country is not only deeply fragmented, polarised and tethering on the precipice, but also gravely challenged by leadership deficit.

“Given the role of news management in redirecting societies towards order and progress, 365Daily’s grand entry is, therefore, intended to help chart a new course for Nigeria, by sticking to the grand principles of truth, fairness and equity in our handling of news and analysis.”

Ogene stated that against the background of multiplicity of online publications, the distinguishing feature of 365Daily is it’s decision not to jump on the bandwagon of those who jostle to break falsehoods.

“We’d rather tarry on the side of caution, than rush to dish out untruth or unsubstantiated news,” he said.

Other founding members include Chizor Obidigwe and Debo Ologunagba, former members, House of Representatives, Justus Nwakanma, former Editor, Daily Champion and Edward Dibiana, a renowned development journalist and former Editor-in-Chief, Servant Leader News, a publication of the presidency during the late Umaru Yar’Adua years.

Adesuwa Osunde Tsan, an authority on legislative reporting and former Editor of OrderPaper.ng, leads the news crew as the Editor of 365Daily.