Aframero Limited Managing Director, Mrs. Yetunde Oghomienor, is dead.

Oghomieno died on Wednesday, 26 June 26, at the age of 48. She is survived by her husband, Leslie; two children, Merede and Ajua, and her parents, Chief Ajibola and Mrs. Iyabo Ogunshola.

Oghomienor was an active member of the Wood Committee of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria.

She was also an Associate of Women In Management, Business and Public Service (WINBIZ) and served on its various committees, particularly the 2018 WINBIZ annual lecture committee and the 2018/2019 WINBIZ Women in Politics Committees.

At the Interior Designers’ Association of Nigeria, she was chairman of its Membership Committee from 2015 to 2018.

She was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria.

After attending Queen’s College Lagos, she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from the University of Lagos and a Master’s in International Business from Birbeck College, University of London.

She completed the examinations for Associateship of Chartered Institute of Bankers in United Kingdom and the European SAP software certification for Finance.

After working with Shell Petroleum Company in the Netherlands, she returned to Nigeria and was employed by Lead Bank before establishing Aframero Limited, a company dealing with all aspects of wooden furniture materials.