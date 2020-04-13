Tony Osauzo, Benin

In a show of support and appreciation of their work, journalists were at the weekend in Benin given assorted food items.

Wife of former managing director of Nigeria Gas Company, a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Joy Ogiemwonyi, said the gesture was in the spirit of Easter celebration.

This is even as the Ogiemwonyi Campaign Organisation also, at the weekend, commenced the distribution of food items to vulnerable persons in the three senatorial districts of the state to help cushion the effect of COVID-19 partial lockdown.

The items, comprising hundreds of bags of rice and beans, thousands of cartons of Indomie, vegetable oil, bags of salt and packs of bottled water, were formally handed over to members of the campaign relief committee in Benin.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Chris Ogiemwonyi Campaign Organisation, Samson Esemuede, said the gesture was a practical demonstration of the donor’s good human attributes.

He described Ogiemwonyi as a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a man of integrity and compassion, who he said had been involved in charity works over the years, adding that the COVID-19 relief package was an extension of his way of giving back to the society. He, therefore, enjoined members of the relief committee to discharge their duty with a high sense of responsibility required of them, and without prejudice.

The committee Chairman, I. K. Ebomwonyi, thanked Ogiemwonyi for identifying with the plight of the people and assured him that the items would be handed over to the senatorial leaders for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

Similarly, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Yinka Omorogbe, distributed food items and other consumables to 800 people and orphanages in Benin to tackle hunger arising from the lockdown.

The ‘help your neighbour’ programme, a personal private initiative of the commissioner, targeted unemployed female migrant returnees, aged women, mothers, widows, disabled, unemployed women and orphanages.