The Ogieneni of Uzairue, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Kadiri Imonikhe Omogbai IV, has conferred the Onoshiorena of Uzairue (He that God has crowned) chieftaincy title on Edo State Governor and gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

‎The Ogieneni also installed the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, as the Oshiozekhai (It is God that Chooses) of Uzairue.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony, the traditional ruler said: “Your deputy is from this place and he is my son, just as you have said earlier. Considering what you have done in the last four years, you have done very well. In terms of infrastructural development, I believe you have done well for the state.

“You have good men around you. I promise you that Uzairue people will give you 100 per cent vote. I will also like to make some appeals to you. I want your government to upgrade the Uzairue Market to a modern one.

“In the area of road construction, I appeal to you to do more for my people. We are impressed with your government, that is a fact and I won’t lie. I like the way you do your things; you must not share money. Your good deeds will speak for you. All we need is prayer; please go close to God and ask him whatever you want, you will get it”.

In his remarks, Obaseki thanked the monarch for his prompt response in the campaign against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the community.

‎“I know you have done well in helping to educate and enlighten your people on the dangers of contracting the COVID-19 virus. As a government, we are more concerned about the safety of our people.

“This election is a significant one as it is the first of its kind. This is the first time we are conducting an election since the outbreak of COVID-19. We are going from one ward to another so that we do not have too many people in one place and expose them to the disease.

“My deputy, who is your son, has been so loyal and helpful to my administration. We are here to seek your prayers and support for our re-election”, Obaseki said.