Tony Osauzo, Benin

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Chris Ogiewonyi, has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki, to institute a probe into series of recent violent attacks on people’s homes.

He said the trend, if allowed to continue, will scare away investors.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend in Benin, Ogiewonyi who condemned the attacks, revealed that he was an advocate of state police but that since Wabaizighan, the state security outfit, attacked 14 lawmakers-elect in a hotel in Benin, he changed his mind.

“This is the first time we are using bombs in politics in Edo State. This is another aspect of terrorism, the attacks will scare away investors,” he said.

He, therefore, called for the abolition of Wabaizighan, which he described as repressive and anti-people, whose operatives he said, were being paid with tax payers money.

Ogiewonyi, a former minister of State for Works, said if elected governor, his first priority would be to address insecurity by allocating more resources to that sector.