Nigeria 04th June, 2021… The First Primus Group (consisting of Nigeria operations of Ogilvy Africa, amongst other subsidiaries) has today announced senior level appointments to bolster its country’s leadership team and the business.

The three new appointees, announced by the Group CEO of First Primus Nigeria, Seni Adetu, include Henry Akpede, who will be the new Country Manager and Chief Creative Officer, Sandeep R Inamke, Director Business Development & Strategy and Jolomi Awala as the Creative Director. They will work closely with the regional leadership team at Ogilvy Africa, led by CEO, Vikas Mehta.

Henry Akpede is a creative professional with over 15 years’ experience working in some of the top advertising agencies and is expected to bring in strong insight-driven creative skills and hands on experience in creative project management, connected consumer journeys and creative innovation. He will be charged with the responsibility of leading the day-to-day business operations while doubling as the backbone of quality assurance of the creative service delivery.

Sandeep Inamke is a seasoned brand & advertising professional with over 25 years of work experience and has worked across continents, categories, and managed multinational brands in India, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya , Nigeria & South Africa.

Jolomi Awala is an experienced Creative Leader with 12 years’ hands-on experience garnered mostly at Insight Publicis Limited and is highly effective in creatively utilising storytelling and brilliantly executing the same in deepening the connection between brands and consumers for impactful marketing communication solutions. He has worked across a range of Nigerian and global brands.

In his remarks following the appointments, Seni Adetu noted that “The new appointments are expected to reassure our clients of our intent at continuing to partner with them to achieve new heights of possibilities for their businesses. Our core objective as a company is to deliver the best to clients and I believe this team will help us to achieve this and much more”

Ogilvy Africa CEO Vikas Mehta said “we value Seni’s continued commitment to strengthening Ogilvy Africa in Nigeria by ensuring we have the right people driving the agency. We expect the new leadership team to bring a significant difference in the value to our clients in this key market. We are proud of what Henry has done over the years for the agency, and welcome Sandeep and Jalomi to the Ogilvy Africa family.”