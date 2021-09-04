From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said anyone giving religious or ethnic coloration to the demolition of the Oginigba Slaughter Market located at Trans -Amadi Industrial layout in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, did not mean well for Rivers State and the country.

He maintained that besides the demolished slaughter being a haven for criminal elements, its location at the Trans-Amadi Industrial Area was now considered inappropriate in terms of the state government’s urban renewal policy.

Governor Wike stated this when he visited the former Oginigba Slaughter Market for on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing demolition exercise.

He explained that the state government decided to demolish the market because of incessant cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and other violent crimes within the precinct of the market.

The Rivers State governor disclosed that over the years, large cache of weapons was amassed by criminal elements operating from the demolished slaughter.

He expressed optimism that with the demolition, residents of Oginigba will now heave a sigh of relief from the activities of criminals.

Governor Wike reiterated that it was mischievous for anyone to insinuate that the demolition was targeted at any particular ethnic or religious group.

According to him, there are several other slaughter markets like the ones in Eliozu, Rukpokwu, Ogbogoro that are still functional and have not been converted to haven for crime and criminality.

He said: “So, anybody bringing religious or ethnic coloration doesn’t mean well for the people of the state and the country. And I am not going to be perturbed; I am not going to be cowed and also I am not going to be blackmailed by anybody.”

Governor Wike stated that the state government had already commenced the construction of a modern abattoir, fitted with state-of-the-art equipment in Mgbuosimini, Rumueme of Obio/Akpor council.

He disclosed that the new abattoir has the capacity to slaughter 400 cattle as well as 1,500 goats and sheep per day.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.