In line with the global trend of transacting businesses electronically to improve the revenue of the government, Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has trained its Tax Officers ahead of digital processing of services.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Revenue 5, Mr. Biodun Adeleye while declaring the training open at the agency’s headquarters in Abeokuta, said the move was necessary to empower the officers for a seamless operation in all the services engaged in by OGIRS.

Adeleye stated that the Agency would be at advantage when relevant officers were acquainted with a new trend of processing tax related issues, charging the participants to see the training as an opportunity to improve on their professional skills.

“I want you to contribute and ask questions to clear all grey areas. With this e-services, all operations in the Agency will be seamless, our direct assessment, stamp duties and so on will be processed with ease”, he submitted.

Also speaking, the Consultant on Software Development, Bureau of Information Technology, Mr. Kayode Odunlami, emphasised the significance of establishing a portal for OGIRS services, noting that it would block revenue leakages, increase the State tax net and revenue generation.

Odunlami added that Information Communication Technology was an important tool that would enable businesses to thrive in the present digital age, expressing optimism that OGIRS would benefit immensely from the e-portal of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and other upcoming initiative that would be launched in the Ministry of Budget and Planning.

It would be recalled that the Executive Chairman, OGIRS, Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, when defending the Agency’s budget at the State House of Assembly, said that all services of the Agency would be automated for both taxpayers and tax officers to transact their businesses at the comfort of their homes or offices.

