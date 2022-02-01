From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved five new programmes for the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, Ogun State.

The Rector of the institution, Dr Olufunke Akinkurolere, made this known in a chat with newsmen in Igbesa, Ogun State.

According to the Rector, the new programmes are National (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication, Marketing, Urban and Regional Planning, Quantity Surveying and Building Technology.

She explained that the newly approved courses bring the total number of courses being run by the school to thirty-five, noting that before her assumption as rector, the school was running eighteen programmes.

Dr Akinkurolere added that the feat was achieved following the resource inspection visit carried out by the National Board of Technical Education to the institution in December 2021, stating that the new programmes would begin in the 2021/2022 academic session.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She said the new courses would expose the students to new frontiers of knowledge as the school will continue on its mission to deliver world-class educational services, using competent personnel and modern facilities.

The Rector further commended the state governor and Visitor of the institution, Dapo Abiodun, for providing the much-needed leadership for the institution’s continuous growth.

She also expressed her thanks to the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, for ‘being a round peg in a round hole since his assumption.’

‘I will like to also commend the NBTE for granting the approval to the institution and for ensuring commitment towards quality assurance and staff development of the institution.

‘We want to assure that only applicants with the prerequisite academic qualifications will be admitted to pursue the courses; the institute will not compromise its standards,’ the Rector stated.